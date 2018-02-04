Timely completion of development projects top priority of government: Sarwar

Rawalpindi

Provincial Minister for Labor & Manpower Raja Ishfaq Sarwar said that timely completion of development projects is the top priority of Punjab government as it will bring relief for general public. He directed the government departments to keenly focus on improving infrastructure of Health and education and prefer locals while hiring for job in their departments so that we won’t confront any shortage of staff due to transfers.

While reviewing the detailed report presented by all departments regarding headway of development schemes in NA-50, Raja Ishfaq Sarwar said that along-with the maintenance and repair of roads; updated report of THQs, BHU and dispensaries to be presented to committee at earliest. He said that 33 schemes of water supply have been completed while work is in progress on 04 schemes which needs to be completed swiftly and further directed to highlight the points of clean drinking water in Kotli sattyian.

While sharing details of Kahuta-Punjar road, Minister said that re- alignment of Kahuta-Panjaar- Azad Pattan road is under consideration due to impounding of Dam Water which is Karot Hydro Power Project. It is suggested that existing road which is 59 Km may replace with 69 Km.

He further added that maintenance of Chowk Pindori to Buer Road and land effectees of Karot Hydro Power project are also our key focus and a committee has been established to look into the matter. Moreover, Raja Ishfaq Sarwar said that High ways Punjab has also been directed to repair 24 roads in NA-50 at preference basis. He expressed these views while chairing review meeting of steering committee for development projects of NA-50 at Punjab House Islamabad.