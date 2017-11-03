Timely completion of CPEC projects top priority of govt: AJK President

Staff Reporter

Mirpur

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday said that the governments of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan attached the highest importance to redress of all pending issues related to the CPEC projects.

While taking to Qin Quobin, CEO and Mr. NA Zuberi, COO, China Three Gorges Corporation (CTGC) who called on him on Thursday, the President said that the issues related to timely payment for generated and supplied electricity, taxation and land acquisition were being resolved on a priority basis.

Sardar Masood Khan said that CTGC had brought about a breakthrough in hydropower generation by building a dam of the magnitude of 22500 MW in Three Gorges in China. The CTGC is now implementing various hydro-power projects in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Qin Qoubin said that the Karot Hydro-power (720 MW) and the Kohala Hydro-power Project will be completed by 2021 and 2024 respectively. “China Three Gorges Cooperation would meet the all the timelines with speed and precision”, said Qoubin.

The President thanked the cooperation and its leadership for its diligence and said that the Karot and Kohala Power Projects will accelerate the economic progress and produce spare electricity which would be contributed to Pakistan’s National grid

Qin said that the cooperation would also move to work on another project namely the 640 MW Hydro-power project at Maal on River Jhehlum. He said that CTGC will likely explore ventures in other power generation sectors like thermal and coal fired electricity projects helping contribute positively in the development of the country.

The President said that CPEC has helped reshape the economic landscape of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir. “Pakistan and China have pledged to take initiatives for regional development and economic progress. Consequently, CPEC will prove to be instrumental towards fulfilment of these commitments.”