Zaheer Bhatti

WITH India supported by the US not letting up in its exploits against Pakistan, the ISPR spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor who has won universal acclaim for handling the recent Indian incursion into Pakistan with professional poise and won the round, was once again in the news addressing a largely attended revealing Press conference where the subject was PTM the so-called Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, which he said had been given enough space ever since its emergence nearly a year ago, but whose time he said was up.

When the defence forces after the Army Public School mass killings carried out its Operation Zarb-e-Azab to flush out terrorists planted and entrenched among the population, inhabitants in tens of thousands in Waziristan were evacuated from their hearths and homes to avoid collateral damage. Delayed rehabilitation process coupled with inaction against a notorious Police Officer Rao Anwaar involved in the murder of Naqibullah, Mehsud youth in a fake encounter which is responsibility of the Government, have allowed enemies of Pakistan to exploit the sentiment through a mercenary to instigate local youth targeting the defence forces which had carried out the Operation. The Government which claims to be on the same page with its defece forces must act swiftly in tandem with them to resolve genuine issues arising from the displacement and delayed rehabilitation, to blunt enemy propaganda.

The Army spokesman appeared stung by the derogatory, belittling and threatening remarks against the defence forces posed a number of specific counter questions to the group’s leader one Manzoor Pashteen exposing his RAW and NDS connections, but stopped short of saying that he were the latest Indian mercenary ploy against Pakistan, and that since he had by denigrating Pakistan’s defence forces violated the Constitution of Pakistan, it warranted legal action against him which shall now be taken.

India has made no secret of its escapades against Pakistan in which it does not seem to let up unleashing propaganda and using mercenaries whom it provides funds and protection. Pakistan despite discovering and exposing Indian conspiracies has shown restraint hoping that one day its belligerent neighbour would realize the futility of its exploits. Unfortunately that has not happened and it seems it never will. My submission is that the State has often given too much space to such characters who are allowed to grow beyond their stature and cost the nation dearly. We still do not appear to have learnt our lessons which have underscored the necessity to nip the evil in the bud. We committed the mistake of discovering the Agartala Conspiracy late in the sixties by India and instead of publically blasting it and taking care of the Sheikh Mujeeb who had been dancing to the Indian tune, freed him and allowed him to gather momentum through planned disinformation by India which exploited Pakistan’s laxity to prop and rear up Mukti Bahini and sever Pakistan’s Eastern Wing; with the Indian stooge though eliminated subsequently by its own people.

Pakistan also had the distinction of rearing a serpent in its closet in the shape of Altaf Hussain the MQM supremo a decade later who after infiltrating the migrating Urdu speaking community, dwarfed all traitors with his slow poisoning antics before being discovered as another RAW-funded deep State agent; but the State of Pakistan despite authentic evidence acted against him only after he had fully entrenched himself and managed to destabilize and devastate law and order in the economic hub of Pakistan sitting in London. ZAB’s Operation in Balochistan Province soon after the East Pakistan debacle helped prop up dissident leadership in Province which is when India started patronizing Brahamdagh Bugti and Harbiyar Marri two tribal leaders; the former eventually operating in tandem with Kalbhoshan Yadev destabilizing Balochistan and Karachi, while latter continues cultivating opinion against Pakistan foul-mouthing from European destinations. Next, we allowed Mullah Fazlullah to team up with Baitullah Mehsud to style Tehreek Taliban Pakistan benefitting from the image of Afghan Taliban fighting to vacate foreign aggression from their homeland Afghanistan. But Pakistan Government failed to expose TTP’s totally divergent moorings in challenging the writ of their own country. Fazluallah emerged in Swat by setting up an FM Radio outlet to fashion his own version of Islamic justice, and the Government moved against him when he had already developed considerable following, only to let him flee the country and operate against Pakistan under the wings of Indian Consulates and the NDS in Afghanistan, which he still continues.

And now this PushtunTahaffuz Movement, which from the word go smacked of being yet another mercenary group thrown up with the ethnic card. Its leadership which had revealed its intent ought to have been swiftly dealt with by the Government which as usual was seen wanting. It is not just the ISPR but the civil authority boasting of being on the same page with the khakis which ought to have been stung when the national flag symbolizing the State of Pakistan which takes precedence over everything else was dishonoured, and not waited for them to disgrace and challenge its defence forces.

It was disgusting to note that after this stunning revelation of Indian connection by the ISPR, instead that the entire national leadership supported by the Press rallying together with the defence forces should have passed a unanimous resolution from the floor of the House and proceeded against Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar, some of them are calling for a debate in the Parliament providing an opportunity for enemies of the State to trivialize, distort and distract from this high act of treason and provide an escape route to the culprits. Had the Supreme Judiciary in this country been alive to this heinous crime brewing against the State, one would have expected a suo motu notice by the Chief Justice summoning the offenders to explain their conduct. You do not stand on ceremony when it comes to the writ of the State.

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.