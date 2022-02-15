Time to take a fresh look at Kashmir strategy say, experts

Speakers at a webinar on Kashmir conflict called for taking a fresh look at the strategy for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and the atrocities being perpe-trated by Indian troops in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The webinar on ‘Historical, Humanitarian and Political Perspectives of Kashmir Issue’ was hosted by Strategic Vision Institute (SVI), a statement is-sued by the think tank on Tuesday said.

The participants of the discussion deliberated on various aspects of the dispute and proposed ideas for advocating the cause more effectively. There was generally a consensus among the speakers that the strategy for promoting the Kashmir cause needed to be rebooted in view of the recent Kashmir related developments and emerging challenges.

Lt. Gen. (retd) Masood Aslam, in his opening remarks, deplored that the world appeared indiffer-ent to the aggravating plight of Kashmiris as no action had been taken to compel India to stop the atrocities it has been perpetrating in IIOJK.

Gen. Aslam proposed the use of civil society and social media for exposing Indian war crimes in Kashmir, human rights abuses, and subjugation of the Muslims.

Former Caretaker Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Naeem Khalid Lodhi noted that Pakistan’s strategy on Kashmir was reactive and he cited the example of Delhi’s unilateral actions of August 05, 2019 about which little was done until they had been implemented though there were signs all along that it was about to happen.

He blamed “weak media” effort for the short-coming of not having been able to connect with civil societies in other countries. Emphasizing the impor-tance of civil society, he said, though foreign gov-ernments tend to overlook issues that do not align with their interests, but rights activists do take note of such things.—KMS