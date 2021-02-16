Time to strengthen Pak-EU ties: Buzdar EU envoy, Buzdar agree to set up working group for expanding bilateral cooperation

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the EU is a major trade partner of Pakistan and the government wants to further strengthen bilateral relations to benefit the people.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was talking to European Union Ambassador in Pakistan Mrs Androulla Kaminara who called on him. They discussed matters of mutual interest and agreed to constitute a working group for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Talking on the occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by the European Union for social sector reforms and expressed the satisfaction that economic cooperation and best friendly relations exist between Pakistan and EU countries.

While discussing the steps relating to the GPS plus status, the chief minister pointed out that a number of important initiatives have been taken. The government is fully committed to overcoming the menace of child labour and every citizen enjoys equal rights in the country, he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the CM pointed out that important steps have been taken to defeat the philosophy of fanaticism at every level. Pakistan is moving towards the direction envisioned by the founding fathers as a society based on the golden principles of tolerance, brotherhood and harmony is the cherished destination, concluded the CM.

The EU ambassador expressed the satisfaction that positive headway has been made by Pakistan with regard to GPS plus status and assured cooperation in water waste management and other sectors.

Meanwhile, MNAs including Sanaullah Mastikhel, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Livestock Minister Husnain Bahadur Dareshak, Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari, MPAs Tahir Randhawa, Sardar Raza Dareshak and other parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and discussed upcoming Senate election and their constituency related problems.

The CM assured to resolve the problems being faced by the parliamentarians and divulged that a strategy has been devised to resolve constituency related problems in consultation with the parliamentarians. The people have no interest in politics of chaos as they need development and solution of their problems, he added and maintained that PDM has become a thing of the past along with its politics of resignations and threats of ‘do or die.’

Meanwhile, MPA Khurram Leghari called on CM Usman Buzdar and expressed complete confidence in his leadership. He said that he is with PTI. The CM assured to resolve the problems of the constituency and he will soon visit Muzaffargarh, he said.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Anarkali Tomb and the offices of law, archives and Pakistan Citizen’s Portal in the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and met with the staff. He was briefed about the historic documents stored in the building of Anarkali Tomb.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabir Ali, Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, Special Assistant Umer Farooq, Khan Sher Akbar Khan, Khurram Ijaz, Umer Aftab, Shakeel Shahid, Muhammad Latif Nazar called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the civil secretariat to apprise him about the problems in their constituencies. The upcoming senate election also came under discussion.