Time to make corrupt people accountable: Altaf Shakoor

KARACHI : Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor has said that it is time that the corrupt people instead of being sent to the corridors of power should face strict accountability for their misdeeds.

Addressing different gatherings during his visit to Lyari here Friday, he said corrupt people, Waderas and feudal lords have looted this poor nation with both hands after coming into power on fake slogans of ‘bread, clothing and shelter’ and Muhajir rights, as well as begging vote in the name of religion and sectarianism.

He said these people have given nothing to people, but instead snatched from them. He said all these people should be made accountable and taken to the task.

He said the Election Commission should take notice of spending of billions of rupees in election campaigns of these elements. He said the role of money in winning polls should be checked so that the voters can elect their representatives on merit.

He said if we show courage the daughter of the nation, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, could be repatriated without becoming prime minister. He said Pakistani voters were befooled on different slogans and now is the time to reject their political jugulars. He said Pasban candidates are now in the field and we hope that masses that are politically aware would elect them.

On the occasion, Pasban Engineers Forum President Iqbal Hashmi, Akram Hussain Agaria, Pasban candidates Fazal Rabi Khan, Tanver Ahmed Baloch and others also spoke

