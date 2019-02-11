Time to invest in Pakistan

PRIME Minister Imran Khan paid a one-day visit to Dubai where he participated in the 7th edition of the World Government Summit. Whilst briefing the international gathering of more than four thousand decision makers from government and private sector about his government’s reforms agenda, Imran Khan in his key note address said it is high time for the world investors to invest in Pakistan amid relaxed visa regime and openness for ease of doing business.

Indeed such international forums provide an opportunity to showcase the country’s potential in different sectors and lure them to invest there, and this is what the Prime Minister did in a very frank but eloquent manner. Though the government is faced with serious economic crunch but we understand it is pursuing the right path to put the country on sustainable growth trajectory by focusing on investment and industrialization. The recently announced economic reforms package has given much needed confidence to the investors and the way Imran Khan is projecting Pakistan at the international forums, we are confident that investment will also pour in from other sources apart from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China and Malaysia which appear to make massive investments in the days ahead. In fact the investment from these friendly countries will also encourage other potential investors to exploit the big Pakistani market of two hundred million population. There is no doubt that multibillion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project has added to the strategic significance of Pakistan and that is why more and more countries are expressing their desire to join this mega project. Now with the right kind of intervention and facilitation, Pakistan can attract more and more investment. Whilst the government has taken a series of steps for ease of doing business, we expect that more will be done after consultation with the entrepreneurs to give further impetus to this trend which, in fact, is the only way Pakistan can bolster its exports, create hundreds of thousands of job opportunities for the youth and register high growth on a sustainable basis.

Share on: WhatsApp