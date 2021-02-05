Time to end this human tragedy, says Pakistan Army chief on Kashmir Solidarity Day

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that time has come to resolve Kashmir issued as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and UN Resolutions to end this human tragedy.

The Army Chief issued the statement as Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed.

COAS paid glowing tributes to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri people. He said the Kashmiris are braving gravest atrocities, human rights violations and lockdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation to the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

The day, 5th February, is marked to expose the worst ever oppression being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris in IIOJ&K.

On August 5th, 2019, the BJP-led government uncovered its violent agenda against the people of Kashmir through state terrorism.

The autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir were illegally abolished following the worst lockdown and blackout.