Time to draft new constitution for Turkey, says Erdogan

ANKARA – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that perhaps it is time for the country to discuss drafting a new constitution.

He stated this while speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in Ankara late Monday.

Erdogan said his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its ally in the People’s Alliance, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have agreed on it.

Vowing to ensure transparency in constitutional works, the president said that final text must be presented to the discretion of the nation.

The 2017 constitutional referendum asked voters to decide on an 18-article bill switching from a parliamentary to a presidential system, among other changes. The amendments to the constitution were jointly brought forward by the AK Party and the MHP, Daily Sabah reported.

He said that the government will soon unveil the reform packages in detail, adding that the reforms will be carried out in the judiciary and economy.

The president also spoke about economic developments in the country, adding that Turkey managed to weather the fallout of the ongoing pandemic well.

Erdogan also announced a plan to gradually ease the Covid-19 restrictions with the number of infections decreasing.