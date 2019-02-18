Time to break the jinx

The killing of close to 40 security personnel in Kashmir has unfortunately sent the negative vibes across the region. Now pointing the finger and passing the buck are being churned out. Shocked by the bad news, I soon started thinking about the positive things about India and Pakistan that I have often shared with the people in my native areas like Kanyakumari, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.

Taking revenge or avenging will lead nowhere at any point of time. Rather than war-like policy, it is better to go in the diplomatic direction. Pakistan and India have been struggling a lot with no solutions in sight to their various problems. Several years have passed, both the brothers are getting stuck now.

One of the positive things to be observed is that many artistes like musicians from Pakistan had played a big role in creating patriotic and good albums. Surely, the Indian English newspapers likeTHE INDIAN EXPRESS and magazines like FRONTLINE often interviewing big personalities from Pakistan will add to this interesting fact.

The best part, my job in Tuticorin in the years like 2001 had brought me the nostalgic feeling about the erstwhile beautiful business transactions between India and Pakistan. This being the case actually, it is also time to make these two countries free of unnecessary tense situations. Recently Pakistan had gone through the tough time during the general election. In the same manner, the big parliamentary elections are awaiting India now. Against this backdrop, conducive environment is necessary to avert any hostile situation.

Finally to maintain the calm and beautiful environment in the region, the countries from the Asian region like Nepal, Bangladesh should help India and Pakistan come out of their crises through various roles like talk and acting as mediators. Besides this, once the Asian region is empty of tension and regional conflict, the Asian countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India will become more beautiful and much more powerful on all the fronts.

P SENTHIL S DURAI

Mumbai, India

