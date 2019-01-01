Time tested friends’ navies firm to enhance relations in diverse fields

PN ship Khaiber, PMSA ship Zhob visit Kuwait

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Navy Ship Khaiber and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Ship Zhob visited Kuwait to enhance bilateral collaboration between the two navies. Commodore Muhammad Saleem is the Mission Commander of the Flotilla. This visit is part of Overseas Deployment of Pakistan Navy Ships to the Arabian Gulf.

PNS Khaiber is part of 25th Destroyer Squadron of Pakistan Navy Fleet and is capable to undertake variety of maritime operations in multi-threat environment. Whereas, PMSS Zhob is indigenously built OPV and is equipped with weapons/ sensors optimized for policing in Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and Continental Shelf under the ambit of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

During stay at Kuwait, the Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Khaiber and Zhob called on General Idrees Abdul Latif, Deputy Chief of Naval Forces Kuwait. Matters of mutual interests, including training of Kuwait Navy Officers and sailor in Pakistan Navy training institutes, ship construction projects in Pakistan and enhancement of relations between Pakistan Navy and Kuwait Naval Force in various realms came under discussion. Pakistani delegation also visited Kuwait Navy Ship MASKAN and Kuwait Naval Base including Kuwaiti Ship Lift System and Maintenance Support Workshop. Upon completion of port visit, Passage Exercise (PASSEX) was conducted between Pakistan Navy and Kuwait Navy.

A reception was also hosted onboard PNS Khaiber. The event was attended by large number of notable diplomatic and military representatives in Kuwait. Colonel Khaled Hassan Alkandari of Kuwait Army represented the Kuwaiti armed forces. While Ambassadors of Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Burkina Faso, Guyana, Japan, Kenya, Laos, Nepal, Netherlands and Nigeria also attended the reception. Defence Attaches of China, Egypt and Turkey were also present during the occasion.

Naval forces historically play an important role in strengthening the relationship between nations through goodwill visits. It needs no emphasis that Kuwait and Pakistan enjoy brotherly relations and time tested Pakistan-Kuwait friendship is well known to all. The visit by PN ships will further enhance PN’s bilateral relations with Kuwait Navy in diverse avenues.

