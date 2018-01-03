‘By the time you see this video, I will be in Jannah’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a video featuring Fardeen Ahmed Khanday, one of the three youth martyred by Indian troops during an attack on Central Reserve Police Force training center at Lethpora in Pulwama district has gone viral on social media.

The seventeen-year old, Fardeen Khanday, is seen in the video with the chilling message of his own death while urging youth to join the fight against India.

“I will be touring the gardens of Jannah by the time this video reaches you,” Fardeen says, pronouncing his own death. In a calm tone, he asserts that India’s narrative of unemployment as one of the reasons for youth joining militancy was mere propaganda.

“Youth are joining militant ranks because they want to fight for their people and against the brutalities unleashed by the Indian government.—KMS