Time running short for Nawaz: Imran

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that time was running out for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was destined to go to Adiala Jail for submitting fake documents in the Supreme Court. “It is incomprehensible whom Nawaz Sharif is hurling threats at,” Khan told reporters at KP House in Peshawar. He said that Nawaz Sharif was hurling threats at me and Supreme Court.

Khan recalled that Prime Minister Sharif had repeatedly said that he was ready to present himself for accountability. JIT, he said, was set up to carry out further investigations. “Instead of accepting that he constantly uttered lies, PM is asking why he is being held accountable. Nawaz Sharif does not have much time,” Imran said. “Preparations are being in made at Adiala Jail for the prime minister,” he said. “He will serve a jail term in addition to being declared ineligible.” Nawaz did not allow live broadcast of his address in Dir as he was scared of facing ‘Go Nawaz Go’ slogans. “Gone were the days of threats. This is age of social media,” he concluded.