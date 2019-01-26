Time ripe for learning lesson for Afghanistan

PU holds seminar on Afghan peace talks

Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre has organized a seminar on “The Afghan Peace Talks: The latest situation An Analysis of the Past and Look into the Future.”

Prof. Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan, head of Department of International Relations & Peace & Conflict Studies, NUML, Islamabad was the keynote speaker. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Director, Pakistan Study Centre, Dean, Faculty of Arts & Humanities, Chairman, PU Department of History & Pakistan Studies concluded the session with the views that Afghanistan has been battle-ground for the last many decades. He said the people of Afghanistan and Pakistan are at the receiving end and now time has arrived where Afghanistan has learnt a lesson.

He said after forty years of utter destruction should have opened eyes for those who have caused the trauma for the region as well as for the world. He said that the emerging power of China, Russia, Germany is going to bring multipolarism in the world which is going to bring balance of power at the global level. Prof. Chawla appreciated the categorical stance of the present government for not being used as “hired guns”. He also welcomed that US has recognized the role of Pakistan in Afghanistan issue and has stopped its old mantra of do more. India’s sabotaging presence in Afghanistan is still a threat to durable peace in the region. US must learn lesson from the history that Afghanistan has never remain in long occupation. In his keynote speech, Dr. Adnan Sarwar said that the US led forces used their best sources to subdue Taliban being terrorist but they have failed and Taliban has emerged as the most vital power of the Afghanistan to reckon with.

He said the US pressurized Pakistan in the past for supporting Taliban and Haqqani network. He said Afghanistan is one of the most important political issue of the world now a days and Pakistan’s role has been very central. Pakistan got caught into the situation due to geostrategic and geographical security and compulsion. He said that Pakistan wants that its services and sacrifices must be recognized at global level and specially by the US. He said US has offered free trade agreement with Pakistan and changing the nature of relationship between US and Pakistan from strategic to tactical because US hopes that Pakistan can bring US and Taliban on the table and afterwards can help talks between Taliban and Afghan government.

Although President Trump in 2017 renouncing the President Obama’s Af-Pak Policy, increased US military in Afghanistan. But now they have hinted for the withdrawal specially in backdrop of US retreat from Syria. He said that there are two points in the present talks between US and Taliban. ‘Taliban insist that US should firstly withdraw from Afghanistan totally while US urges that Taliban should first renounce violence and come to mainstream politics before its withdrawal. US wants Pakistan to influence Taliban for accepting this vital point. It is eighteen years old problem and it is not going to be weeks or days. It may take a year or so for proper results of the talks. The main significance of the talks is that Pakistan has emerged as the solution to the problem and not perpetrator. Pakistan has always emphasized two pronged solution of Afghanistan problem i.e. Afghan led and Afghan owned. Idea of regional bound Afghanistan has not worked in the past.

