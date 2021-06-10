Time of ‘reconciliation’ is over: Javed Latif

Staff Reporter

PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif on Thursday said that it was strange that he was called a ‘traitor.’

Talking to media persons after release from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday, he said he could not say ‘Pakistan Khapey’ so long as law of jungle persisted in the country.

“So long as medicines are out of the reach of common man, and where some people considered Pakistan as their property. Pakistan of Madre Millat is my Pakistan,” he commented.

He said that time of ‘reconciliation’ with the country’s establishment was up. “The country’s constitution should hold sway,” he stressed and added that bringing ‘new’ Usman Buzdar in place of the old one would not be acceptable to the PML-N. Latif urged the ‘establishment’ to guarantee there would be no more meddling in Pakistan’s politics.

PML-N leader further said that his ancestors had given refuge to the people who migrated from India after the partition. “But now I wonder is this the same Pakistan which was created in 1947,” he said.