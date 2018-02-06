Time for intra-Afghan dialogue

VIEW

Malik Ashraf

IN the wake of back-to-back terrorist attacks in Kabul including a military base and a hotel, the Afghan leadership as usual found it convenient to blame Pakistan for involvement claiming that those who executed those acts had safe havens in Pakistan; a charge vociferously denied by the latter reminding the Afghan government of its responsibility in stopping the TTP leadership based in Afghanistan from using the Afghan soil to carry out acts of terrorism in Pakistan. Unfortunately this blame-game continues to mar efforts for a meaningful cooperation to deal with the phenomenon of terrorism that affects both the countries. Pakistan on its part has tried its level best to engage Kabul in talks for developing a joint monitoring mechanism and adoption of reciprocal measures for the management of the mutual borders to check cross border movements of the terrorists without a positive response from the other side. It has even taken unilateral steps to monitor the border by building surveillance posts and fencing of the border.

Pakistan has been condemning the terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and invariably shown its willingness to engage in a serious dialogue with the Kabul regime to remove the ambience of mistrust paving the way for a collaborative response to the terrorist outfits. Pakistani delegation led by foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua also visited Kabul on Saturday for the first meeting of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS). Reportedly the entire gambit of ways and means to enhance the level of mutual trust came under discussion. A joint press release issued at the end of the meeting said “The meeting was held in cordial environment and both delegations made some progress on the APAPPS. There are still important areas to be discussed and both sides remain committed to continuing their discussions to reach an agreement on the APAPPS” The next meeting of the APAPPS will be held on February 9. That shows some progress and that is actually the way to go about instead of persisting with the blame-game.

It is pertinent to note that just when the two delegations were meeting in Kabul, a suicide attack occurred in Swat at a unit of the Army that martyred 11 soldiers besides injuries to 13 of them, the responsibility for which was claimed by TTP leaders based in Afghanistan. The incident has vindicated Pakistan’s stance regarding use of Afghan soil by the terrorists for attacks within Pakistan. It has also made it abundantly clear that both Pakistan and Afghanistan were equally on the hit list of the terrorist and they needed joint efforts to deal with the situation rather than repeatedly going through the ritual of blaming each other. Pakistan has suffered tremendously due to terrorism and it would be the last country wishing the continuation of this scourge either in Afghanistan or within its own territory. The Pakistani leadership is convinced of the fact that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan. It has shown its commitment in this regard by taking indiscriminate action against the terrorist outfits and by making relentless efforts to promote process of Afghan-led and Afghan owned process of reconciliation as is evident from its sponsoring of first ever interface between Taliban and the Afghan government and its active role in the Quadrilateral initiative and other regional efforts in the same direction.

The Afghan government and the US need to appreciate these efforts and stop blaming Pakistan for their own failure and inability to control the situation in Afghanistan. They must honestly evaluate the ground realities and respond positively to the initiatives that Pakistan has taken and contemplates to take for eliminating the scourge of terrorism from the region. The US needs to revisit its new strategy for Afghanistan that relies on military victory to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table. It has already boomeranged as indicated by resurgence in terrorist attacks recently. The Taliban as also admitted by the US control 70% of the Afghan territory and have a wide support for their cause. So any strategy to defeat them militarily does not stand any chance of success. The US has tried it during the last seventeen years without success.

It is my considered view that the issue needs a collaborative effort on the part of US, Kabul, Pakistan and regional powers like China and Russia who are in one way or the other also affected by the scourge of terrorism. China reportedly is in contact with the Taliban office in Qatar and it also has a very big stake in peace in Afghanistan. The best forum under the circumstances would be the Quadrilateral initiative. The focus should be on encouraging intra-Afghan dialogue. The Taliban have been insisting that they would not hold negotiations with the US and would rather prefer dialogue with the Afghan government. Gulbedin Hikmat Yar of Hizbe Islami which has arrived at peace with the Afghan government, in an interview with Saleem Saifi of Geo TV recently made it clear that his party was of the view that the time had come for a dialogue between the Afghans to resolve the conflict and categorically said that they would not negotiate peace with the US. Under the prevailing circumstances, it is in the interest of all the stakeholders to work earnestly for promoting the dialogue between Afghan government and the Taliban. The US would have to revisit its strategy, more so in regards to Pakistan which admittedly is indispensable for resolving the Afghan conundrum.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

