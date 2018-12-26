Time for showdown at Capitol Hill

Rashid A Mughal

RECENT events, particularly last week court filing in New York about criminal wrong-doings of close Trump aide, Paul Manafort and payments of hush-money to women who accused Trump of sexual advances, has raised the possibility of Trump impeachment. The decision of a Judge in Texas just two days back to declare “Obama healthcare” illegal has compounded Democrats fury and they are now flexing their muscles for a real showdown in forth coming Congress session. Recent elections prove that it is a country divided by education ,race and region and immigration still continues to be a major factor at the ballot box. But this isn’t just a race and educational divide — it’s also a regional one. The data collected by a think tank helped clarify how stark the regional differences are. The suburbs, home to many educated whites, are historically Republican bastions. But in 2018, suburban voters broke for Democrats — with the South, once again, the sole exception.

What this suggests is that the old “red state, blue state” model is outdated. America’s divides do not fall neatly along state lines, but rather within states and between different regions. City-dwellers, non-Southern educated whites and minorities vote for Democrats in increasingly large numbers — while rural and less-educated whites around the country make up the new Republican base. American politics before Obama was already quite racialized. The civil rights movement had a tectonic effect on the American political landscape, sorting black voters into the Democratic Party and pushing racially conservative white Southerners to defect to the GOP. Mass Hispanic immigration had a similar effect: Democrats friendliness to continued immigration, and growing GOP skepticism of the same, further polarized the electorate on racial lines.

Obama’s victory, the visible symbol of a changing America that no voter could ignore, took all of these latent divides and turbocharged them. The result, according to a Georgetown University Analyst was a collapse in Democratic support among white voters without college education. “Whites who did not attend college were evenly split between the two parties in Pew surveys conducted from 1992 to 2008,” they write. “But by 2015, white voters who had a high school degree or less were 24 percentage points more Republican than Democratic (57%-33%).”This isn’t a class divide in the traditional sense; there are plenty of relatively high-income whites without a college degree (think of a successful, self-employed plumber). Rather, the “diploma gap” tracked measures of racism and racial resentment more than anything else. Democrats lost huge amounts of ground among non-college whites with conservative racial attitudes, while staying the same or even improving among those with more progressive views:

There’s similar evidence on the effect of immigration in recent years. In their book White Backlash, political scientists Marisa Abrajano and Zoltan Hajnal find that mass immigration and media attention to the alleged threats from it (like unauthorized immigrants committing crimes which in fact is not true always) has led to rising white sorting into the GOP. There have been many incidents of mass shooting which were committed by people other than unauthorized immigrants. “When media coverage of immigration uses the Latino threat narrative, the likelihood of whites identifying with the Democratic Party decreases and the probability of favoring Republicans increase,” Abrajano and Hajnal write. ”As immigration’s impact on the United States has grown, whites have fled to the Republican Party in ever-larger numbers.” Donald Trump won the presidency by appealing, nakedly, to these divisions. His rhetoric on Mexican immigration, Muslims, and African Americans appealed to the kind of low-educated, rural white voters who had fled the Democratic Party. While it turned off more educated voters who tend to have more racially progressive views, the effect wasn’t large enough for 2016 Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in a few key areas. But this time, the Democratic dominance among minority voters and gains among more educated whites more than offset the losses.

Democrats even managed to claw back some of Trump’s gains in Midwestern states, like Wisconsin and Michigan, that were billed as the archetypal places for blue-collar “Trumpism” to succeed. The president’s identity politics helped him consolidate his base, but it also cost him a fair number of voters — enough to lose the House of Representatives. We’re seeing the emotionally charged politics of race and immigration emerge in lots of states and districts — even without Trump on the ballot. Democrats campaigned on bread-and-butter issues like health care, while Trump’s outsized media presence and insistence on his issues — like the so-called migrant caravan — practically ensured that the debate would be a referendum on Trump’s brand of politics. The Trump strategy was to continue polarizing the electorate along identity lines, and to hope for a repeat of 2016.

According to Robert Mickey, a political scientist at the Univerisity of Michigan,who has studied Authoritarianism and Democratisation in the American South, “when the Democrats take over the House, the Republicans’ spinelessness may decline and that’s super important. With a partial win in the House but lost seats in the Senate, that effect may not arise after 2018. Senate Republicans, at least, might see little reason to defect from Trump when they just gained seats following a campaign, he helmed. Democrats might pursue a “tit for tat” strategy as the new majority Party in the House, undermining regular order and denying the minority the ability to offer amendments or participate in investigation. According to latest reports, Democrats the majority Party in the Congress now, have already chalked out their strategy to give tough-time to Trump for next two years of his Presidency. It will surely be a rough ride for him.

— The writer is former DG (Emigration) and consultant ILO, IOM.

