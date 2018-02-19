Time for restraint

HARMONY and coordination amongst State institutions has never remained satisfactory in our country and the end result of this worrisome situation always led to political instability and poor governance. Events of the past one year or so once again depict that the executive and the judiciary are on a dangerous collision course — something that the country can ill-afford especially at a time when it is faced with serious challenges both on internal and external front and efforts are being made by certain countries to put Pakistan on grey terrorist financing list.

Addressing a gathering in Hafizabad on Saturday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi while reflecting upon the current situation urged the State institutions to demonstrate mutual respect and work within their constitutional domain, as it is the only way to take the country forward and address the challenges. Nobody can dispute the words of the PM as way the judgments of the courts should be accepted and respected is totally missing while decisions taken at the level of Parliament should also be accorded respect. It is however, unfortunate that both Judiciary and Parliament are being ridiculed for nothing. The ruling party might have some grievances over some of the recent apex court’s judgments but the way some of its leaders and social media supporters used inappropriate language against the honourable judges is highly condemnable. Everybody has the right to express opinion on judgments but it should be within certain parameters of decency. Therefore, the ruling party needs to demonstrate utmost restraint in its tone and tenor at public gatherings to take the situation towards improvement and offset the current impression of confrontation with the judiciary. While it is wrong for political leaders to demean the judiciary it is also below the grace of top judge to respond to every criticism or defend themselves in public. They must only speak through their judgments.

