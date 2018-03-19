Time for positive engagement

QUITE recently one has seen positive vibes emanating from Kabul with its top leadership expressing the desire not only to engage with Pakistan but also the warring factions. During the visit of National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua to Kabul on Saturday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi to visit Kabul to kick-start a comprehensive bilateral dialogue with the aim of repairing fractured relationship between the two countries.

Indeed both the countries are faced with common security challenges and closer engagement, cooperation at various levels is the only way forward to address them and remove the existing misperceptions and misunderstandings in mutual relations. We welcome the offer of Afghan President and expect that both the countries will work out mutually convenient dates for visit of the PM to Kabul that should definitely set the tone and provide the roadmap for cooperation in various sectors. Indeed despite Afghan leadership diatribe in recent years, Pakistan always showed restraint and tried to find common ground in fighting war on terror. This was so because the people of Pakistan understand the pain and anguish of their Afghan brethren very well since they themselves are the biggest victims of terrorism. It is time that the Afghan leadership also understands the constraints and problems of Pakistan and instead of pointing fingers joins hands and engages positively with it to counter the common threats. To move forward, both the sides will have to patiently listen to each other’s genuine concerns and address them. Afghanistan was also in the focus during the private visit of PM Shahid Khaqan Abbassi to the US where he met the US Vice President Mike Pence and other officials. Indeed Pakistan has always expressed its commitment for peace process in the war torn Afghanistan as decades of war there has made one thing crystal clear that there is no military solution to the conflict. Also Pakistan and the region at large will be the biggest victim if situation further deteriorates in Afghanistan. However, Pakistan or any other country cannot do much unless the Afghan government demonstrates the vision and farsightedness to restart the peace process and pick up the threads where they were left. Afghans will find Pakistan standing by them in this endeavour. While Ashraf Ghani has made the beginning by announcing to recognise the Taliban as a political entity, time warrants that efforts are expedited with the cooperation of regional countries or from QCG platform to resume the peace process that will be no doubt tiring and difficult but sincerity of purpose and perseverance will definitely bear fruit for the Afghan people.

