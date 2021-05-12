Time for experiments with team is over: Misbah

Islamabad

Pakistan cricket team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said that he did not want more experiments with the team for the upcoming England tour.

Misbah-ul-Haq made it clear that only those cricketers would be included for the tough series like the upcoming England Tour and T20 World who had the realistic chances of playing for the country. “No, more experiments with the team.

It’s time to get serious and going along with the cricketers for tough series who have realistic chances of playing for the country,” explained the head coach while mentioning England tour and fast approaching T20 World Cup.

Misbah-ul-Haq expressed these views while speaking to the reporters in virtual presser from Zimbabwe.

“England series are tough and also the other series coming up including T20World Cup,” said the head coach.

He stated that they would be having a chance to look into backup and select the best for coming international commitments if Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held.

“The focus will be on finding the best playing XI in each match,” said Misbah adding that the touring squad would contain only those players who would have a genuine case to play.—APP