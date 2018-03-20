Time for dialogue running out

National Party Chairman and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has called for a grand debate among key state institutions to take the country forward in a respectable manner and defuse an atmosphere of tension and mistrust. Speaking at the National Press Club in Islamabad on Sunday, he said time has come for the politicians, the judiciary and the army to hold dialogue and agree to strictly follow the Constitution in letter and in spirit.

According to the NP leader time is ripe for such a dialogue yet we believe time is running out and it is anybody’s guess what could be in store for the country if no heed was paid to this saner advice, which earlier came from former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani. It is also interesting to note that the demand for dialogue and strengthening the federation and democratic institutions has come from nationalist leaders and they proved their credentials once again during recently held Senate elections and its outcome by adopting a principled stand. We have been emphasising in these columns that there was absolutely no justification for rocking the boat when a civilian government is about to complete its mandated five year term and as per Constitution a caretaker government would be installed to ensure holding of next general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner. There must not be any move, action or statement by any institution that could send wrong message of influencing the electoral process against any party or in favour of another one. We welcome the suggestion of the NP chief for dialogue among institutions but the question arises who will bell the cat. The confrontation and mistrust among institutions is assuming dangerous dimensions and apparently there is no one who could spearhead such a dialogue, which has become a must for stability of the country. It is time to take crucial foreign policy decision in view of regional and global developments and moves but there is no harmonious relationship among state institutions to brace the challenge effectively. In the prevailing circumstances, the dialogue is possible only if it is jointly initiated by saner voices from all political parties and neutral public opinion leaders.

