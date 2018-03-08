Time for apology is over: SC tells Dr Shahid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, rejected senior anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood’s apology saying, “the time of apology has ended.”

Masood tendered apology for not proving his claims against Zainab’s murder being involved in an international child pornography ring, but the three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar rejected the apology.

The bench directed Masood to submit a reply over the inquiry report till March 10. The court also issued notice to the private TV channel where Masood currently is employed.

However, Masood said that he still stands by the claims and will not apologise.

Addressing the media outside the SC, Masood said that his allegations haven’t been proven false yet and he will stand by them.

He further said that the report submitted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stated that his claims weren’t proven. “The reports have reached the media, but I have yet to receive a copy of it. Also, the report doesn’t say that the claims are false, there is no question of apologising,” he said.

To investigate Masood’s claims, the SC had formed an investigation committee under the leadership of FIA Director General (DG) Bashir Memon. The inquiry committee has already submitted a report wherein all 18 claims of Shahid Masood have been rejected.

The report submitted states convict Imran Ali of the rape and murder of minor Zainab, has no connection with any international child pornography ring. He does not have 37 bank accounts and he has no contacts with any influential personalities like the federal minister, the report confirms.