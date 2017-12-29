Time for Afghanistan, US to do more for Pakistan

DG ISPR says Washington, Kabul would never have been able to defeat Al-Qaeda without Islamabad’s support; We cannot do any more for anyone

Sophia Siddiqui

Rawalpindi

Pakistan has unequivocally stated that it has done enough for decades in the war on terror and now it is time for the US and Afghanistan to do more. “We have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan,” said DG ISPR Major Gen Asif Ghafoor while addressing the media here on Thursday.

The army’s spokesperson said there is no organized structure of any terror outfit any more in Pakistan. He added that if there are any facilitators of terrorists in Pakistan, the issue can only be addressed by sending back the Afghan refugees. He was of the view that Afghan cooperation was needed for that.

Referring to the United States’ demands to act against the alleged presence of terrorist elements in Pakistan, Maj Gen Ghafoor clarified again that: “No organised infrastructure of any banned organisation is present in Pakistan. We have fought an imposed and imported war twice in Pakistan and now we cannot do any more for anyone.”

“Whatever we are doing, and we will do, is solely for the people of Pakistan. The aid we received (from the US) was reimbursement for the support we gave to the coalition for its fight against Al Qaeda. Had we not supported the US and Afghanistan, they would never have been able to defeat Al Qaeda,” he added.

“There are no facilitators [of terrorist groups] in Pakistan and we have gone a long way towards supporting peace in the region,” Maj Gen Ghafoor insisted, reiterating Pakistan’s stance on the US’s repetitive demand for the country to “do more”.

Discussing measures taken by Pakistan to stop cross-border infiltration of terrorists, Ghafoor said: “We have started the construction of forts and posts on the Afghan border for effective border management — what more does the US and Afghanistan want from us?”

Ghafoor said that we are not fighting the war on terror for money, adding that we can work with friends but can’t compromise on our self-respect and honour.

“No country is more interested in Afghan peace than us, as we know that peace there [Afghanistan] means peace in Pakistan,” the DG ISPR said, adding that the US needs to check India’s role in the Afghan region.

“No amount of coercion can work — it is only trust-based cooperation that can bring enduring peace to the region,” he said

“What kind of friends are we that we are being given notices [by the US]?” he asked, adding that while Pakistan Army was willing to work with its friends, it cannot compromise on its respect.

Moving on to the Indian army’s recent claims that it infiltrated Pakistan’s borders, Maj-Gen Ghafoor said: “India recently claimed that 10 of their soldiers came in Pakistan’s territory and killed Pakistani soldiers. But this is all false propaganda for their domestic audience to take the focus off the effective political struggle they are facing for Kashmir’s freedom.”

“You cannot lure us into such unprofessional undertakings,” the DG ISPR said. He also thanked all media outlets for not giving in to Indian propaganda and running the “false” story regarding Indian infiltration into Pakistan.

He said that most of the suicide bombers in Pakistan were Afghans. “Whatever we are doing, and we will do, is solely for the people of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a responsible state,” he said. “India earlier staged the surgical strikes drama.” He said India had been spreading false propaganda and Pakistan will not react to such false lies anymore.

Regarding India’s complaints on Kulbushan Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife, Maj-Gen Ghafoor said: “India always looks to reduce the relevance of any gestures that Pakistan makes. However, every effort that anti-Pakistan elements make, we will counter.”

“The Foreign Office has given a detailed response [to the Indian accusations]. Even if we do something as a good gesture, the Indian media will colour it in a negative light. We allowed Jadhav to meet his family as a responsible state — if we were irresponsible, we would have given in to Indian pressure and allowed consular access to him,” the DG ISPR said.

Talking about the army’s presence on the borders, “We have fought well on western borders despite the threats that linger on the eastern border, but danger has not subsided yet. When we started action in Fata, the troublemakers turned to Balochistan,” he observed.

Talking about “anti-Pakistan” sentiments on social media, he said that a lot is said on social media these days. “One has to be careful because if something that is written which is false and untrue it can serve to lower the morale of the armed forces even as they risk their lives to fight terrorism,” he said.

“[However,] the army took the situation in Balochistan into account and the army chief presented the Khushal Balochistan programme on November 15,” he said.

He added that the purpose of the programme was to provide resources to help speed up development, provide security, carry out action against terrorism, and cleanse the region of separatist elements. “As a result of the programme, over 2,000 Baloch nationalists have given up their arms,” he stated.

“The nationalists have failed to stoke anti-Pakistan sentiment in patriotic Baloch’ minds in the past 70 years, what can they do now?” he asked. He referred to how the Swiss government denied entry to Mehran Marri and asylum request of Brahamdagh Bugti, both of whom are Baloch nationalist leaders living abroad.

When asked about the ‘conspiracy theory’ surrounding Nawaz’s ouster and the alleged role the army played in his disqualification he said, “We will continue to maintain silence on this. The Pakistan Armed Forces and army are well aware of the threats we are facing since the last many years. We are not going to let this affect us.” He further added that “Political activity has its own domain, the army will not respond to this. If there is a conspiracy, there needs to be evidence.”

He said notwithstanding any temporary domestic differences, the entire nation is one when it comes to the security of the motherland.

Referring to Indian claims of unilateral action against Pakistan , he said the armed forces are fully prepared to meet any eventuality.

He said the armed forces want just support and solidarity of the nation to thwart any designs against the country.

Discussing Minister for Railway Saad Rafique’s remarks regarding junior officers’ apparent lack of commitment to the army chief’s orders, the DG ISPR said, “The statement was extremely irresponsible and unwarranted, as it targets the chain of command. The Pakistan Army is a disciplined institution and the army chief’s orders are followed without question.” He added: “The army takes pride in its discipline. These remarks should not have been made.”

When asked about former president Pervez Musharraf’s recent statements regarding “rogue elements” being responsible for Benazir’s death, the army spokesman said, “I am the spokesperson for the sitting army chief and the media should ask Musharraf to defend his own statements. As of now, I can say that there are no rogue elements within the Pakistan Army.”