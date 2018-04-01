Tim Paine’s grand gesture gets positive response

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Members of the two teams shaking hands after the match is not new but Australia’s new captain Tim Paine’s idea of inviting the South African players to shake hands before the commencement of the fourth Test match (after the national anthems) at the Wanderers on Friday has gained some good positive response.

“My team is now in Dubai, en route to Pakistan and (I) will ask the team management to give a thought to this practice”, Dave Cameron, the president of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) board said on Saturday morning.

A series of 3-T20s between Pakistan and visiting West Indies teams is set to begin in Karachi from April 1. It will be the first international fixture between the two teams after the introduction of new policy by Paine in South Africa.

“The decision (to shake hands with the opposite team before the beginning of the series) will be left to the captain Jason Mohammed”, Cameron further added.

Interestingly, this new system may also be introduced in the IPL matches.

“I appreciate the idea and will certainly discuss with the match-referee and seek his views for this to implement”, Rajeev Shukla, the IPL chairman, speaking exclusively, said.

Srinath IPL’s Head Referee

India’s former fast bowler Javagal Srinath has been appointed as a head referee for this year IPL season.

The 48-year-old Srinath has been ICC’s match-referee too.

Apart from Srinath, there will be few more foreigners to perform referee duty in the IPL.