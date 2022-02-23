Multan’s Tim David tests positive for Covid-19

Multan Sultans’ stalwart batter Tim David has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes as a significant blow to Multan merely hours before they are set to take on Lahore Qalandars in the first Qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.
The hard-hitting batter is one of the most important players in Multan’s playing XI capable of providing a perfect finishing touch to their innings.
The 25-year-old Singapore international returned a positive test during routine PCR testing of all players part of the league protocols.
Sultans’ management is yet to deny or confirm the news.
Covid has once again become an issue for PCB to deal with after a relatively peaceful group stage of the tournament. Earlier today, female commentator Urooj Mumtaz also tested positive for Covid-19 forcing all the commentators and presenters of the league into isolation till the evening.
Tim David joins a growing list of people affected by the virus which also includes New Zealand commentator Danny Morrison, Peshawar Zalmi’s Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Ben Cutting as well as their team mentor Hashim Amla.