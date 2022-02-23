Multan’s Tim David tests positive for Covid-19

Multan Sultans’ stalwart batter Tim David has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The news comes as a significant blow to Multan merely hours before they are set to take on Lahore Qalandars in the first Qualifier of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The hard-hitting batter is one of the most important players in Multan’s playing XI capable of providing a perfect finishing touch to their innings.

The 25-year-old Singapore international returned a positive test during routine PCR testing of all players part of the league protocols.

Sultans’ management is yet to deny or confirm the news.