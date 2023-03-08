Australia’s star batter Tim David has sent a timely warning to the rest of the Pakistan Super League teams after starring in his first game of the season for Multan Sultans.

He laid out lofty ambitions for himself and his team ahead of the Sultans’ match against Islamabad United at Pindi Cricket Stadium while talking to a private news channel.

“I have high expectations of myself and I just want to go out on the field contribute to the team success. I love hitting sixes, I love spending time in the middle. So, hopefully, I can score some runs. And, just have a lot of fun out there,” he said.

Tim David also eluded to Multan Sultans losing last year’s final and the motivation that hurt provides.

“Obviously, I want to win the tournament. We came second last year and that’s really disappointing to lose the final but that’s hard to control. I want to play well. I want to I want to win the tournament,” he added.

The 26-year-old then backed up these claims by smashing a 27-ball 60 to help his side reach a massive 205/5 which included an over where David hit 4 consecutive sixes off of Ruman Raees.

His heroics were not enough in the end as Islamabad chased down the target with 1 ball to spare.

Multan Sultans will now have to likely face Peshawar Zalmi in the first eliminator to stand a chance of winning a second PSL crown.