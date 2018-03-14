Tillerson out, Pompeo in as Secretary of State

Washington

After months of disputes with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, President Trump removed him Tuesday and nominated CIA Director Mike Pompeo to head the State Department.

“I am confident (Pompeo) is the right person for the job at this critical juncture,” Trump said in a statement. “He will continue our program of restoring America’s standing in the world, strengthening our alliances, confronting our adversaries, and seeking the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Trump’s statement did not mention Tillerson, with whom he has been at odds on issues ranging from North Korea to steel and aluminum tariffs throughout the first 14 months of his administration.

Speaking later with reporters before his departure on a trip to California, Trump said he got along with Tillerson, but they disagreed on things. Trump cited the Iran nuclear deal in particular, saying, “I think it’s terrible, he thinks it’s okay.—Agencies