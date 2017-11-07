Tillerson to make first trip to Myanmar amid Rohingya crisis

Washington

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will go to Myanmar next week, the State Department said, becoming the most senior US official to visit since the start of the Rohingya crisis, AFP reported.

Tillerson’s spokeswoman said he would visit Naypyidaw on November 15 for talks on the “humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State and US support for Burma’s democratic transition.”

The secretary’s visit will come after he accompanies President Donald Trump on a five-nation Asian tour that will include a stop in Beijing, China, and at the US-ASEAN summit in Manila, the Philippines.—APP