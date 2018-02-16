Tillerson faces prospect of ‘Ottoman slap’ amid Turkey tensions

Washington

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson faces perhaps the most difficult stop of his Mideast trip in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has doubled down on anti-American rhetoric by appearing to threaten US troops in Syria.

Turkey has bristled at the US military’s alliance with Syrian Kurds to fight ISIS, fearing the Syrian group will one day help Turkish Kurds make a push for independence.

Turkey has sent its troops to attack a Kurdish enclave in Syria and it threatens to push into a town where US forces train Kurds and others, leading the Pentagon to warn Ankara away.

“It is clear that those who say, ‘We will respond aggressively if you hit us,’ have never experienced an Ottoman slap,” Erdogan said in response on Tuesday, according to news reports.

Erdogan’s comment was just the latest salvo from an ally who has accused the US of complicity in a coup attempt, eroded democratic norms within the country, jailed Americans on flimsy grounds and detained US consulate workers.

Beyond threats about a clash with US forces, Turkey’s move to attack the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwest Syria could undermine the coalition fight against ISIS, as Kurdish YPG fighters who are helping the US rout the terrorist group in the east have begun leaving to help their compatriots in Afrin.

At the State Department, spokesman Heather Nauert brushed off Erdogan’s “slap,” saying, “We’re used to that kind of rhetoric.” On the road in Jordan, Tillerson calmly stressed the long game.

“Turkey is still an important NATO ally of the United States, they’re still a very important partner in the region for us, and we need to find a way to continue to work in the same direction,” Tillerson told reporters in Amman. He stressed that the two countries still share goals for Syria and the US recognizes Turkey’s security concerns.

“So we hope to have talks about how we can work cooperatively to lessen those threats to Turkey but ultimately achieve the objective in Syria, which is the full and enduring defeat of ISIS, the de-escalation of violence in Syria,” and progress with peace talks that stabilize Syria, Tillerson said.

But Tillerson “has a tough set of meetings and a tough job ahead of him when he’s in Ankara,” said Ross Wilson, who was the US ambassador to Turkey from 2005 to 2008. “It’s a very fraught time,” Wilson said. “There’s an immense amount of tension in US-Turkey relations.”

Luke Coffey, director of the Allison Center for Foreign Policy Studies at the Heritage Foundation, noted that “a lot of [Erdogan’s] rhetoric is for a domestic audience, and it’s not new.”—Agencies