Till improvement in health Nawaz will remain in hospital: Chohan

Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will remain in Services Hospital Lahore till improvement in health and after improvement in health he will be shifted to his real place at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Chohan said that instead of being the convict the Punjab government has provided best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

He said that on the decision of Home Department Punjab, Nawaz Sharif has been shifted in Services Hospital.

He said that it is the third medical board which has recommended shifting Nawaz Sharif to hospital.

Share on: WhatsApp