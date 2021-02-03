Tiktokers Muskan, Amir among 4 killed in Karachi

Staff Reporter Karachi

Four TikTokers, including one woman, were shot dead near the Anklesaria Hospital in Karachi’s Garden area early on Tuesday morning, officials said.

City Senior Superintendent of Police Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh said all four deceased were active on social media, particularly Tik Tok. He said two of those who died, identified as Muskan and Amir, were friends.

According to the official, Muskan called Amir, asking him to meet on Monday night. Amir arranged a car and took his friends, Rehan and Sajjad, to meet her.

“All four of them roamed the city and [Amir and Muskan] also made TikTok videos [during that time],” the police officer said. The official said the four were attacked near Anklesaria Hospital, Garden, at 4:48am by unknown assailants.

“The woman was killed inside the car while all three men were shot outside the car. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to their wounds,” the official said.