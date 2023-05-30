TikToker Shahtaj Khan breaks the internet with nude photoshoot

Pakistani social media sensation Shahtaj Khan breaks the internet with her latest semi-nude photoshoot as the TikToker flaunted her fashionista persona in the latest clicks.

As several showbiz personalities and stars come under fire for sharing pictures in revealing attires, Shahtaj Khan becomes the latest member who faced ire with the latest photoshoot.

Khan, who rose to fame with game shows aired on local entertainment channel, went viral as her clicks soon caused outrage on social media, with many calling her out for spreading audaciousness in conservative society.

Some of the snaps of TikToker with 2 million followers on Insta show her posing in a red lingerie with a white checked blazer. The rest of the pictures show her donning a black bra and skin tights. She posed confidently, oozing oomph in sultry attires as a few clicks show her topless.

For the unversed, Shahtaj is a known social media influencer who amassed millions of followers on social platforms. The viral reels and her appearances in game show glued fans to screens.