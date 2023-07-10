Controversy queen and digital creator Hareem Shah continue to remain in the news and this time Shah appeared in the trending section of social sites after her alleged obscene videos were shared online.

A Twitter account that goes by the name of Leaks Update, now deleted over multiple reports, shared the leaked video on social media. The video shows Hareem wearing black top and standing in a washroom.

The video was widely shared online with many Twitter asking for full videos.

حریم شاہ کی ویڈیو لیک

جس کو پوری ویڈیو چاہیے وہ فوراً فالو اور ریٹویٹ کر کہ ڈی ایم میں ڈن کا میسج کریں ویڈیو سینڈ کر دی جائے گئ

ویڈیو بس فالو اور ریٹویٹ اور ڈن کرنے والوں کو سینڈ کی جائے گی فری میں مزے لینے والے دور رہے pic.twitter.com/a8FRRMOUoJ — Leaks Update (@HidenUp111000) July 10, 2023

Hareem also responded to the development, as she slammed PML-N leaders behind the malicious campaign against her. She also warned to hit back, if cornered.