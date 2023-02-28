TikToker Hareem Shah reacts to her leaked viral videos

Pakistani social media sensation and controversial queen Hareem Shah continued to remain in news for all the wrong reasons and this time it was her obscene videos that sent social media into a frenzy.

Shah, who remained a part of several controversies, received flak on social media for her explicit clips went viral in which she can be seen performing lewd acts.

Since leaked to social media, the clips are making rounds on the internet with social media users sharing their two cents on TikToker, while others are openly asking for her clips.

Reacting to the obscene clips, Shah slammed her friends Sandal Khattak, and Ayesha Naz, other notorious content creators, for getting access to her private data and leaking it online.

The controversial figure hinted at startling legal action against Ms. Khattak and Ayesha Naz for the data breach.

Shah, one of the most-followed TikTok stars, earlier filmed cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi and remained with other notorious members of the showbiz industry. She even landed herself in hot waters after showing off foreign currency which attracted stern action from FIA.