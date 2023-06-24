ISLAMABAD – An unidentified car abandoned the body of a girl at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital and escaped the scene.

The matter soon alarmed the local authorities as two people brought dancer girl Ayesha to the emergency department, and told physicians that her friend was not well, but the girl breathed her last before getting any medical treatment.

Following the post-mortem, it came out that the girl, who belongs to Sheikhupura, have taken some drugs, and she died due to overdose.

Soon after escaping the hospital facility, the boy and girl switched off their mobile phones, and it later came out that they registered a fake address.

Doctors further claim that there were no visible marks on the deceased body while a postmortem report will be prepared after the quantitative analysis report.

Meanwhile, local cops have obtained the fingerprints of the TikToker and further probe is underway.