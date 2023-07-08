An alleged clip of Pakistan’s dancing sensation Ayesha Mano went viral on social media, showing herself in underclothing.

The controversy queen, who sets the viral trend with groovy moves on ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aja’, appeared in social media as her indecent clip went viral on social media.

Her alleged leaked video shows her posing in a black top and pants, while she covered herself up with denim and a sweater, and flaunting her sneakers.

Video Courtesy: https://www.instagram.com/inside_videoz/

The clip soon went viral on social media, triggering widespread reaction. Ayesha faced the ire as social media trolled her for touching new low for fame.

Some even raised questions and called it a deep fake video to malign the TikTiktoker.

The TikToker however has not shared her side of the story on the private video that was shared by unverified accounts.