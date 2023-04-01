Tiktoker Ayesha fails to impress fans with new viral pictures

KARACHI – Desi internet sensation Ayesha, who went viral with her cringe worthy moves on classic Indian song, Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja received immense love from South Asian people.

She rose to fame overnight as her clip of her dancing at a wedding event sparked frenzy online, with scores of users started recreating her steps and the craze even touched Bollywood.

As the time passes, social media users are apparently now done with her viral posts but she continued to keep her fans engaged with the latest and hot trends.

In another attempt to delight her fans with new viral clicks, Ayesha dropped snaps on in a black full-length pishwas with red embroidery on the neckline and sleeves by the fashion brand.

The filtered clicks so however does not worked well on photo-sharing application as the post received huge trolling and even some derogatory comments.

Social media reactions

Earlier, an obscene clip of the social media star went viral after which she received a huge backlash. TikTok star later cleared the air, calling her latest video fake, and warned to take legal action against those who tried to defame her.