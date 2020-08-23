Home Top News TikTok to take Trump admn to court

New York

Popular video app TikTok said on Saturday it will take Donald Trump’s administration to court to challenge his administration’s crackdown on the popular Chinese-owned service, which Washington claims is a national security threat. As tensions soar between the world’s two biggest economies, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6 giving Americans 45 days to stop doing business with TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance — effectively setting a deadline for a potential pressured sale of the viral video sensation to a US company.—Agencies

