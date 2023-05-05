TikTok to launch ad feature with 50% revenue share for creators

Launching on May 4, TikTok’s Pulse Premiere will allow marketers to display advertisements next to premium content from publishers and give a 50% revenue split.

Among the first to take part are companies including Buzzfeed, DotDash Meredith, NBCUniversal, UFC, and WWE.

Pulse Premiere is an expansion of TikTok’s Pulse program, which previously allowed marketers to promote their brands alongside the top 4% of platform content. It has now included premium content and revenue sharing for publishers.

TikTok’s growth to premium content creators comes as brand ad expenditure decreases as a result of decreased consumer spending. US politicians have raised questions about TikTok, which is controlled by China’s ByteDance, due to possible user data sharing with the Chinese government.

Despite worries expressed by US lawmakers about the app’s data privacy and security, TikTok’s monthly active users in the US increased from 100 million in 2020 to 150 million in March 2021.