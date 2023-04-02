TikTok star Jannat Mirza throws weight behind Imran Khan in new viral video

KARACHI – Ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan is facing one of the leading challenges of his political career, as the ruling alliance and powerful quarters are doing all-out efforts to disqualify the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman from mainstream politics.

The fifth most populous nation is going through the worst of times and people from all walks of life are taking sides with their leaders despite being apolitical for the most part, some of the Pakistani celebrities remained vocal; especially for the cricketer turned politician.

Several celebs including Farhan Saeed, Maya Ali, Adnan Siddiqui, Mawra Hocane, Ali Zafar rallied in support of PTI chief, and Pakistan’s most followed TikTok star and social media influencer Jannat Mirza is the latest to join the list.

The viral girl known for her bold persona amassed millions of followers online. Tere Bajre Di Rakkhi star recently took to her social media to share a clip in which she cheered for Imran Khan.

Video courtesy: @jannatmirza_

She linked bad comments against Imran Khan as a triggering point for picking a fight with her, saying ‘Khan sahib kay khilaf aik lafz nahi’.

The clip soon went viral and Khan fans and critics of the incumbent government started sharing it on social media handles.