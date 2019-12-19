TikTok star harassed by mob

Observer Report

Dubai

TikTok star Hareem Shah – who drew widespread public backlash for filming inside the Foreign Office – revealed she was verbally abused and sexually harassed by “hundreds of Pakistani men” at a store opening in Dubai’s Oasis Mall where she was invited as a guest. “Hundreds of Pakistani men hurled abuses, pushed and some even kicked me,” she wrote on Twitter along with a video posted earlier this week. “Is this how you treat your women??” According to Gulf News, Oasis Mall management has not responded to the incident.