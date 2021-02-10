TikTok signs pact with music company

News Desk

TikTok has signed a global agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG) that will give its users access to UMG’s full catalog of music, the short-video platform announced on its blog. Both companies will benefit from this agreement. TikTok users will now have a wider library of songs to add to their videos, and UMG’s recording artists and songwriters will be compensated when their songs are used. TikTok is extremely popular amongst young adults hence artists will also have the chance to be the next viral sensation.

“We are excited to enter this new era with UMG and UMPG to continue supporting artists and songwriters, by working together to help reach music fans on TikTok. Our platform has been a driver in creating chart hits and licensing the world’s biggest catalog of tracks will continue to inspire our community. In turn, we are proud to partner with UMG and UMPG to be a source to help new talent emerge and to re-introduce legacy acts to a new audience,” says Ole Obermann, Global Head of Music for TikTok.