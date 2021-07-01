Tiktok responds to Pakistan’s decision to ban app

Tiktok has responded to the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) decision to ban the app throughout Pakistan on Thursday by stating it is cooperating with authorities.

The SHC had ordered the video-sharing app TikTok to be suspended throughout Pakistan until July 8, almost three months after the government had removed a ban on it.

“The creativity and passion of our community has brought joy to households across Pakistan and provided a home for incredibly talented creators,” said TikTok in a statement.

“We have grown our local-language moderation capacity for Pakistan, and work diligently to review and take action on content in violation of our Community Guidelines,” it added.

“We continue to work with regulators, and look forward to serving the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity, fun, and vital economic opportunities for many years to come,” concluded the video-sharing app.

The decision came after the petitioner claimed before the SHC that the Peshawar High Court had previously prohibited TikTok because certain videos posted on the site are”immoral and against the teachings of Islam.”

The lawyer said that his client had contacted the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before going to court, but that the PTA had taken no action.

