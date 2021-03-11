TikTok responds after Pakistani court bans app

TikTok, a widely popular Chinese short-video sharing app, issued a response after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) banned the platform over immoral content.

“TikTok is built upon the foundation of creative expression, with strong safeguards in place to keep inappropriate content off the platform,” the company said in a statement.

“In Pakistan we have grown our local-language moderation team, and have mechanisms to report and remove content in violation of our community guidelines. We look forward to continuing to serve the millions of TikTok users and creators in Pakistan who have found a home for creativity and fun.”

Earlier in the day, PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan imposed the ban on video-sharing social networking service.

During the hearing, the chief justice said that the content found on Tik Tok does not adhere to the values and norms of our culture. This was followed by Director General Pakistan Telecommunication authority saying that they have requested the Tik Tok authorities to regulate the videos that are not deemed appropriate.

Following the order, PTA said: “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App”.