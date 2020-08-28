TikTok CEO quits after 3 months as firm challenges US ban

bengaluru, India

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer has left the Chinese-owned video app firm just three months after joining, and only days since the company sued the administration of US President Donald Trump over an executive order effectively banning it in the United States. He will be replaced by US general manager Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis, TikTok said in a statement. The resignation comes at a tricky time for super-fast growing TikTok as it tries to persuade both the US and India that it is not a security threat, while at the same time holding discussions with prospective buyers following a second US order demanding the sale of its US operations.