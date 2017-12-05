Tihar assault victims press for return of kiths to Kashmir

Srinagar

Seeking the intervention of the chief minister, families of the Kashmiri victims of the Tihar Jail assault assembled at the Press Enclave near Lal Chowk here on Monday to demand that their kin be shifted to a Kashmir jail immediately. They also submitted a written appeal to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in this regard.

Relatives and friends of the four Kashmiri inmates of Tihar Jail who were assaulted by police staff of the prison on November 21 gathered at Press Enclave with placards that demanded the shifting of the prisoners to Kashmir.

Farooq Ahmad Malik, father of Ehtisham Malik, one of the four Kashmiri victims of the assault, said that there was a “conspiracy” behind the attack. “Why were our sons and brothers attacked when the process of peace was initiated?” he said, referring to the appointment of the “interlocutor” by Government of India to hold dialogue for peace in Kashmir.

“It is the gravest violation of human rights in what was done to the Kashmiri prisoners in Tihar,” he said. “We seek intervention of the chief minister to get our kin back.”

Ehtisham was arrested six years ago from Delhi when he was on his way home from Ranchi, Malik said. He said their family lives at Batpora in Sopore. Ehtisham was recently brought to his hometown for a court hearing. He appeared at the Sopore court with his head bandaged and arm injured from the assault he suffered inside Tohar Jail. The court immediately sent him for medical check-up. He was taken to Sopore sub-district hospital from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar. A few days of treatment later, he was taken back to Tihar Jail.

The family of another assaulted prisoner, Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, told Kashmir Reader, “Mushtaq had just got married when he was called for questioning by the SHO and some sleuths of the NIA (National Investigation Agency) from his home in 2014. Since then he is in Tihar, and so far no charge-sheet has been produced in court against him.”

Mushtaq Ahmad Lone is a resident of Kanelwan Bijbehara in Anantnag district and was married two months before his arrest. “We urge the chief minister to use her good offices to ask the GoI to bring back our kin,” his family member said.

“We the parents and relatives of assaulted detainees are having every apprehension of threat to life of our sons lodged at Tihar Jail,” the families of the victims have written to the chief minister in their appeal. “Due to your good efforts, action against the TSP (Tamil Nadu Special Police) personnel has been initiated and they have been placed under suspension till further inquiry. This action taken by your good self is appreciable and we the parents and relatives of detainees lodged in Tihar Jail whole heartedly thank you for this action.”

“We appeal (to) your good self to have immediate visit to Tihar jail and ensure safety of our sons there and also initiate a process of shifting of these prisoners to jails within state,” the appeal reads.—KR