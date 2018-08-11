Tightened security for Independence Day

City Reporter

The police have finalized a security and traffic plan for the Independence Day during a meeting on Friday. Teams of officials have been constituted to discourage wheelie doers and over 20,000 officials will be alert on the I-Day.

Strict vigil will be made in and around important buildings, railway station and bus stands in the city.

Wardens will be deployed on various roads for smooth flow of traffic on August 14.

According to the provincial home ministry, directives had been issued to the police to devise an extraordinary security plan on the Independence Day in the province, particularly in Lahore.

Special police squads would ensure security at Minar-e- Pakistan, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park, Race Course Park, Zoological gardens and other public places besides schools, colleges and other institutions on the Independence Day.

Preparations for Independence Day celebrations gained momentum in the provincial capital with an increased number of stalls, displaying national flags, bunting, coloured dresses and other accessories.

The stalls have been set up at markets, bazaars and streets of the city. Shopkeepers are playing national songs to attract the customers.

