Tight security planned for today’s Ashura processions in Rawalpindi

9th Muharram procession concludes peacefully in Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

Federal capital on Thursday experienced complete blackout of mobile phone service, a precautionary measure taken by authorities to prevent any untoward incident on the occasion of the 9th Moharram procession. The service will remain suspended in Rawalpindi on Friday too. The 9th Moharram procession culminated peacefully in the capital amid tight security, while measures are in place for a peaceful Ashura procession in the garrison city for Friday (today) Moharram 10, 1440 A.H).

In Islamabad the main procession started from Markazi Imambarga Asna Ashri, G-6/2 after Namaz-e-Zohrain and culminated at the same point after passing through the designated route. Thousands of mourners, including children and women, paid homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions for their sacrifice in Karbala. They also recited nohas and marsiya to commemorate the sacrifice.

Quaideen-e-Millat Jafaria led the procession. Mourners from Rawalpindi and the capital’s outskirts like Bari Imam, Shah Allaha Ditta, Rawat, Tarnol and other parts of the city joined the main procession. Sabeels were also set up along the route of the procession to provide much-needed drinks to participants. The capital holds its main procession on the 9th of Moharram, as the main Ashura procession is held in Rawalpindi on the 10th of Moharram. Islamabad Police claimed to have made extraordinary security arrangements during the procession. From the afternoon, mobile services around G-6 were jammed and remained so till the evening. Over 2,000 police officers were deputed during the procession assisted by troops of the Pakistan Rangers. All roads leading towards G-6/2 as well as the 7th Avenue were closed for traffic. Helicopter support, mobile jammers, and armoured personnel carriers remained present in order to assist law enforcers throughout the procession.

The procession route was cordoned off with tents; which led to incoming participants facing difficulty as they did not which route to take to enter the procession. IGP, SSP, Deputy Commissioner of the Islamabad Capital Territory and other officials visited the site to review the on-ground security situation.

A police spokesman said around 1,000 officials in civilian clothes were also on duty. All roads leading to the site of the procession were blocked but the Islamabad Traffic Police had made special arrangements to divert traffic to alternative routes. Meanwhile, the city district government of Rawalpindi is said to have finalized security arrangements in the city for the Ashura procession being held today (Friday).

In Rawalpindi, as many as 319 gatherings (Majalis) and 144 registered (licensed) processions will be held in Rawalpindi on 10th of Moharram. The security agencies have declared 109 trouble spots (flash points) and 125 sensitive points in Rawalpindi on 10th of Moharram.

More than 6,000 personnel of law enforcement agencies including policemen, Rangers, FC, army and special branch will provide security cover to processions of 9th and ‘Ashura’. A total of 144 processions of ‘taazia’, ‘zuljinnah’ and ‘alam’ will be taken out from different parts of the city.

According to Rawalpindi commissioner’s office (general branch) and police security branch 65 processions and 113 gatherings (Majalis) will be taken out on ‘Youm-e-Ashur’. The local administration and security agencies have divided these processions and gatherings category wise.

The main Ashura procession will be taken out from the Col Maqbool Hussain Imambargah at 11:30am and would end at the Qadeemi Imambargah at 11pm.

Similarly, officials of the special branch, CID, Special Investigation Unit and district security branch will be coordinating to avert any violent and tragic incident. Keeping in view the threat perception at each place and its topography, special deployments will be made on rooftops of buildings at important venues. Mobile service will be suspended in Rawalpindi today.

Meanwhile, in order to provide foolproof security to the mourning processions of Ashura, City Traffic Police (CTP) has finalized all the arrangements while 901 Traffic Wardens including 671 Warden Officers, 60 Inspectors, seven DSPs and 163 Traffic Assistants to perform special duties 10th Muharram.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO), Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the traffic would be diverted on 48 different routes of the city on Ashura. Enhanced number of Traffic Wardens under the supervision of Inspectors and DSPs of the city traffic police would be deployed on city roads.

As part of the security measures, entry of vehicular traffic from Committee Chowk to Iqbal Road would strictly be banned on Ashura. No vehicle will be allowed on DAV College road and Iqbal road.

The public transport for City Saddar Road will be diverted to Mohanpura road and traffic from Novelty cinema will reach Pirwadhai through Kashmiri bazaar. Traffic coming from Gunjmandi will be diverted to TB hospital, Pirwadhai and Dhoke Dalal.

