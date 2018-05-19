Tight security for Juma prayers

City Reporter

The first Friday of holy month of Ramadan was observed with complete religious reverence amid tight security in provincial capital here.

According to official sources, the City police had made tight security arrangements for Juma prayers.

Main congregations for Friday prayers were held at historic Badshahi Masjid, Masjid Wazir Khan, Jaamia Naeemia, Jaamia Ashrafia, Data Darbar Masjid and Gamay Shah.

Snipers performed duties on rooftops of mosques and about 6,000 police officials provided security to mosques and Imambarghas. Barbed wires were erected in and around mosques and Imambarghas.

Vehicles of Dolphin squad, Police Response Unit and mobile squad remained on high alert during the Juma prayers. All SPs monitored the security arrangements in their respective areas.

Worshippers entered the mosques and Imambarghas after thorough checking. Their vehicles were parked at some distance from the worship places during the prayers to avoid any untoward incident.