Tiger Woods has not been named a Presidents Cup assistant after the U.S captain Davis Love III nominated Steve Stricker and Webb Simpson as his final two assistants for the September showdown at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stricker and Simpson join Zach Johnson and Fred Couples, who were named as Love’s first two captain’s assistants in April.

The international team has already announced its assistants.

Love had assured in November that Woods could have any role he desired for the biennial event that pits a 12-man team from the U.S. against international players from outside Europe.

Tiger Woods was a playing captain in 2019 when the United States claimed an eighth successive Presidents Cup but has made only three competitive appearances since suffering serious leg injuries in a February 2020 car crash, with each ending in disappointing finishes.

He played in April at the Masters finishing 47th, withdrew from the PGA Championship after the third round in May before missing the U.S. Open in June and not making the cut at last month’s British Open.

Stricker, meanwhile, was the captain of the 2017 Presidents Cup winning team and holds a 14-10-0 record over five appearances as a player. He also served as captain of the triumphant U.S. Ryder Cup team last September at Whistling Straits.

Simpson, a member of the Quail Hollow Club that is hosting the event, will serve as a captain’s assistant for the first time after compiling a 5-3-2 record while helping the U.S. Team to victory in 2011, 2013, and 2019.

This year’s Presidents Cup will take place from 22nd to 25th September.